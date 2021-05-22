Kiefer feels a big man can turn NLEX from good to great. Beau perhaps?

KIEFER Ravena is one of those who think that one big man can turn NLEX from a good team to a great one.

Ravena believes one more quality addition to the NLEX frontline will enable the Road Warriors to compete with the traditional powerhouses such as San Miguel, which has six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo, and Ginebra with its new twin towers.

In recent weeks, there have been back-and-forth negotiations between NLEX and Rain or Shine over Beau Belga, the 34-year-old bruiser who won two championships with current NLEX coach Yeng Guiao.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Is Belga that one big man NLEX needs?

“Basta anytime you get a quality veteran na who has been in the ropes for quite some time especially in a system that he was built to play in with coach Yeng, lamang talaga sa amin ‘yan,” Ravena told SPIN.ph during its recent Zoom In episode.

NLEX has been in search of a top-level big man since it traded starter Poy Erram to sister team TNT prior to the 2020 bubble season.

Continue reading below ↓

In its first conference without Erram, NLEX finished in ninth place in the bubble, one win behind Rain or Shine for the final berth in the playoffs, while relying on a frontcourt rotation made up of Michael Miranda, Raoul Soyud, JR Quinahan, and Asi Taulava.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ravena believes NLEX needs more frontcourt help to be able to beat teams like San Miguel, Ginebra and TnT, especially in a playoff series.

“I think we are really one big guy away that can really help us fight for it. I’m not saying na mananalo kami but could give us a high chance of being competitive," said the former UAAP MVP out of Ateneo.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Siyempre, si Tito Asi, medyo fragile na, kahit papaano, sa dulo, you have to beat San Miguel, you have to beat June Mar, you have to beat Talk ‘N Text and all their players, Ginebra you have to beat Japeth [Aguilar] para manalo at para mag-champion. Hindi mo lang sila tatalunin ng isang laro eh. Kailangan series mo sila matalo,” said Ravena.

Continue reading below ↓

“Tingin ko kaya ni Beau ‘yan especially with the recent addition of Don Trollano for us and Calvin (Oftana), I think kaya namin ‘yun kasi mas lumalim kami. Feeling ko kaya naman namin.

"Literally, ang laking space na mapupuno ni Belga eh,” he added smiling.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN