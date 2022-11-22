Kib Montalbo feeling helpless as TNT fights for dear life

IT would still take some time before guard Kib Montalbo returns to action for TNT.

Montalbo already showed up in games of the Tropang Giga in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, but remains on the injury list after undergoing appendectomy procedure three weeks ago.

The third-year playmaker said he’s still not allowed to do physical activities until the surgery is fully healed.

“Bawal pa mag-practice. One more month pa,” he said briefly about his condition.

At the moment, Montalbo said he still feels some pain in the affected area, preventing him from even joining the team in scrimmages.

“May pain pa. At tsaka bawal pa ma-stretch kasi baka bumuka (yung tahi),” added the former De La Salle stalwart.

Montalbo is indeed badly missed by the Tropang Giga, who are in danger of missing the playoffs after going down for a second straight game, 89-85, at the hands of Barangay Ginebra.

During the game against the Kings, TNT’s backcourt was further depleted when veteran star Jayson Castro tweaked his ankle, while sophomore gunner Mikey Williams was hampered with cramps.

“Sayang nga, e. Kung kailan kailangan na kailangan ng team,” said Montalbo in expressing his frustration about not being able to help the 4-6 Tropang Giga in their final push for a quarterfinals berth.

The earliest Montalbo can return could be in late December or early January yet, provided the Tropang Giga make it deep into the playoffs.

Worse, not even a quarterfinals slot is a sure thing yet for the telecommunication franchise, who finished runner-up behind San Miguel in this same conference three years ago behind import Terrence Jones.