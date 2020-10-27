Montalbo foot feeling better now as he eyes to rejoin Tropang Giga soon

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – It’s a frustrating experience especially for a rookie player like him.

But Kib Montalbo accepted his fate and is ready to move forward.

“It is what it is. You can’t take that away, injuries happen,” said the TnT Tropang Giga playmaker. “You got to be positive about it.”

Along with Alaska’s Kevin Racal, the 6-foot Montalbo was among the first players to go down with an injury in the PBA bubble when he hurt his foot right in the opening game of the Philippine Cup restart between the Aces and Tropang Giga, which TnT won, 100-95.

He was later diagnosed with plantar fasciitis and missed the team’s last four outings.

The injury spoiled a rather decent start for the Bacolod native, who played 29 minutes in his league debut as back-up to veteran guard Jayson Castro.

He has remained day-to-day since then.

The good news is Montalbo will start joining the Tropang Giga in practice.

“It’s way better now and all set to practice probably this week,” he said. “So I think next week, good to go, but we’ll see. Day to day pa rin naman.”

His possible return augurs well for the Tropang Giga, who have so far been consistent with staying on top of the standings with their current 5-0 record.

The team still has six games left in the eliminations and includes the likes of NLEX, Meralco, Magnolia, Barangay Ginebra, and Rain or Shine for their opponents.

