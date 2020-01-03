Kib Montalbo comes to terms with TnT on 18-month contract

TNT gets a much-needed dose of young blood after locking up rookie guard Kib Montalbo to a contract for the upcoming PBA season.

KaTropa team manager Gabby Cui confirmed to SPIN.ph that the team has come to terms with the former La Salle guard on an 18-month contract.

Montalbo, a 6-foot guard from Bacolod, was taken 11th overall in the first round of the regular selection of the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft.

The La Salle defender will be a big addition to an aging TNT backcourt as he's set to play behind Jayson Castro and Ryan Reyes.

Meanwhile, the TNT management is still in contract talks with its fourth-round selection Valandre Chauca.

The pint-sized Fil-Peruvian sniper, who suited up for Enderun and Adamson, slid deep in the list and was picked 46th overall in the annual rookie proceedings.