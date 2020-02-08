Canaleta set for 15th year as Blackwater signs Sena, Dario, Gabriel to one-year deal

NIÑO Canaleta gets to extend his career as Blackwater agreed to give him a one-year extension.

The 37-year-old forward, who was taken sixth in the 2005 PBA Draft, has been rewarded with one more year with the Elite, extending his career to his 15th season in the league.

Canaleta was shipped to Blackwater, along with Mike Tolomia and two future second-round picks just last October in exchange for Allein Maliksi and Raymar Jose.

He averaged 6.6 points on a 43-percent shooting from threes, to go with 2.0 rebounds last season in his time between the Bolts and the Elite.

A one-time PBA champion with B-Meg in 2010, the 6-foot-6 winger from University of the East is also the Most Improved Player in 2013 and a five-time Slam Dunk Champion.

Also rewarded with one-year deals are center James Sena and incoming sophomore Diego Dario.

Sena, 31, has been with Blackwater since 2015, making him the longest tenured member of the Elite.

Dario, meanwhile, was picked in the third round of the 2018 PBA Draft after his collegiate career with University of the Philippines.

Blackwater also shored up its frontline after locking up free agent slotman Jonjon Gabriel to a one-year deal.

The 6-foot-6 center from Colegio de San Lorenzo was left unsigned after his two-year rookie deal with Columbian expired last season.

Gabriel, who was taken 11th overall in the 2017 PBA Draft, took his act to the Manila Stars in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) before finding his way back to the pro league.

He will join an intriguing Blackwater frontline led by rookies Maurice Shaw and Richard Escoto, as well as mainstays Rabeh Al-Hussaini and Chris Javier.