Blackwater signs KG Canaleta to new deal after losing other top scorers

BLACKWATER just won’t let one of its leading scorers from last season go away.

The Bossing signed veteran big man KG Canaleta to a new contract in a move that reinforces the former slam dunk champion being one of the Bossing’s focal points for the coming PBA 46th season.

Jacob Munez, Blackwater team manager, confirmed the contract signing but provided no other details.

Canaleta, 39, averaged 11.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in last year’s Philippine Cup bubble to emerge as the Bossing’s no. 2 scoring option after Don Trollano.

The Bossing definitely need the services of the five-time dunk champion more than ever especially after losing Trollano, Mac Belo, and Roi Sumang to trades in this off-season.

Trollano is the team’s top scorer last year, while Belo and Sumang also averaged in double figures during the bubble season.

Canaleta was a first-round pick (no. 6 overall) during the 2005 draft by Air21.

Outside of Blackwater and Air21, the former University of the East stalwart also had stops with the Purefoods franchise, Barangay Ginebra, TnT Tropang Giga, NLEX, Terrafirma, NorthPort, and Meralco.

