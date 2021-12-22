Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Dec 22
    PBA

    Post-holiday fireworks set as Magnolia squares off with TNT

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    AFTER the holiday break, the PBA Governors Cup resumes on Jan. 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in a week's stretch that will see TNT Tropang Giga and Magnolia facing off for the first time since the Philippine Cupfinals.

    The Jan. 5 twinbill will feature Blackwater going up against Magnolia in the first game at 3 p.m. followed by the Alaska-Meralco 6 p.m. tiff at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    The following day, TNT clashes winless NorthPort in the curtai raiser before the main game between Rain or Shine and NLEX.

    Magnolia Hotshots Paul Lee Kelly Williams, Chito VictoleroPhilippine Cup champ TNT and runner-up Magnolia clash for the first time since the All-Filipino tournament.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    But the highlight of the week-long schedule is the rematch between the Tropang Giga and the Hotshots on Jan. 9.

    The meeting is the first between the two sides since the Tropang Giga won the Philippine Cup title agains the Hotshots in five games of the finals last October.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again