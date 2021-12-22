Post-holiday fireworks set as Magnolia squares off with TNT

AFTER the holiday break, the PBA Governors Cup resumes on Jan. 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in a week's stretch that will see TNT Tropang Giga and Magnolia facing off for the first time since the Philippine Cupfinals.

The Jan. 5 twinbill will feature Blackwater going up against Magnolia in the first game at 3 p.m. followed by the Alaska-Meralco 6 p.m. tiff at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The following day, TNT clashes winless NorthPort in the curtai raiser before the main game between Rain or Shine and NLEX.

Philippine Cup champ TNT and runner-up Magnolia clash for the first time since the All-Filipino tournament.

PHOTO: PBA Images

But the highlight of the week-long schedule is the rematch between the Tropang Giga and the Hotshots on Jan. 9.

The meeting is the first between the two sides since the Tropang Giga won the Philippine Cup title agains the Hotshots in five games of the finals last October.

