Injured Kevin Racal shows up to cheer for Alaska in win vs Magnolia

ANGELES CITY -Even down with a full ACL injury, Kevin Racal still made his presence felt.

The 6-foot-4 forward was at the Alaska bench, supporting and cheering the Aces in their breakthrough win in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble, 87-81, over Magnolia Saturday night.

Despite his ACL injury being officially diagnosed by Dr. George Canlas early in the day, Racal still gamely went at the Smart G5-powered Angeles University Foundation gym to be with the entire Aces team.

"Yes, Kevin was there (at the bench)," said Alaska coach Jeffrey Cariaso.

Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso and deputies Danny Ildefonso and Tony dela Cruz talk strategy during the game.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Cariaso said Racal, 29, could walk on his own.

"What's really interesting is that leg is really strong. We're doing exercises the other day, and it was stronger than normal," said the Alaska coach.

But there is definitely a tear on it as Canlas confirmed after seeing the MRI result.

"We hope to fix it soon," Cariaso said.

And how soon it would be?

"Scheduling, we honestly don't know yet. He wants to stay, he wants to support his teammates," Cariaso added. "But we want to make the right and smart decision, because with an injury like that, the faster you get your surgery, the sooner you'll return.

"Yun ang gusto namin na makabalik na siya as soon as possible."

What is certain though, is that Racal is out for the bubble season.

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.

Continue reading below ↓