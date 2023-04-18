Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Converge signs big man Kevin Racal to new two-year deal

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    CONVERGE signed big man Kevin Racal to a new deal on Tuesday as it continues to chart the team's campaign in Season 48 of the PBA.

    Racal signed a new two year contract which he signed in the presence of coach Aldin Ayo, team manager Jacob Lao, assistant team manager CK Kanapi, and his representative Danny Espiritu.

    The renewal came a few days after the FiberXers dealt big man Abu Tratter and Dave Murrell to Magnolia for Adrian Wong and a first round pick in the coming draft

