Kevin Ferrer not minding trade talks, focused on NorthPort

KEVIN Ferrer was the last player to leave NorthPort practice on Wednesday morning after taking his sweet time while getting a back massage from utility staff Jun at the Green Meadows gym in Quezon City.

Kevin Ferrer on trade talks

That sight proves the 29-year-old wingman is still settled in his current home, not minding the reported pending trade that would send him to Converge.

“For me, as a professional naman, hindi pa naman official eh. So kung nasan ako ngayon, dun ako maglalaro,” Ferrer said after practice. “Yun mentality ko eh: kung nasan ako, lalaro ako ng hundred percent.”

“Syempre hindi rin natin maiiwasan mag-isip ng ganun na what if matuloy yung trade, ano yung sistema, ano yung bagong surroundings ko. But like what I said, kung nasan ako, focus muna ako doon,” he added. “Hindi ko muna intindihin yung iba. Kasi madi-distract, papangit laro.”

A day after the news about the trade news broke out, the 6-foot-4 forward saw action for the Batang Pier, playing 12 minutes, missing his two shots and contributing two boards and one assist in the 101-95 overtime win over Meralco.

But if the trade pushes through, Ferrer welcomes playing for Aldin Ayo, who once handled Ferrer’s cousin, Bismarck Lina, at University of Santo Tomas before transferring to University of the Philippines.

“Nakikita ko naman yung improvement nung pinsan ko sa kanya. Nakita ko naman kung paano niya na-handle yung UST,” Ferrer said of Ayo, who, he believes, deserves to finally coach in the PBA.

“Ready naman siya. Na-recognize din siya ni coach Tab. Sobrang bihira yun. As a former player ni coach Tab, pag na-recognize ka niya, okay ka,” said Ferrer, who was part of Baldwin’s practice pool that prepared for the 2016 Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Ferrer, however, is solely focused on the present with NorthPort.

“Happy naman, dahil unang-una, nakakapaglaro ako,” the sixth-year wingman beamed. “Nalalaro ko yung gusto kong gawin. Happy rin ako na tumatakbo pa rin yung career ko. And may trabaho ako.”

