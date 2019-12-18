Here's why Kevin Ferrer was unavailable for NorthPort in Game 3

A FREAK injury suffered by Kevin Ferrer added to NorthPort's mounting injury woes.

NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan confirmed Ferrer suffered that injury that has kept him out for much of the last two games of the PBA Governors' Cup semifinal series against Barangay Ginebra after an "object fell on his foot."

One of Ferrer’s teammates described the object as “something heavy.”

Ferrer played in Game Two where he went scoreless in four minutes of play, but the injury only got worse from there.

“Nabagsakan ng gamit ‘yung paa niya. He tried to play last game pero hindi pa kaya,” said Tan.

Ferrer’s injury only compounded the health situation of the Batang Pier, who have already lost Sol Mercado for the series due to an ankle sprain.

Super-rookie Robert Bolick is also out for NorthPort due to an ACL injury.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone admitted the health situation of NorthPort is affecting the team in its semifinals.

“They are beat up. I look at their lineup, Sol is out, Bolick is out. Imagine how stronger they would be. Bradwyn Guinto is out. Kevin Ferrer is out. They have some real key players that could really add to their depth that are out. I think that’s where our advantage is now,” said Cone.