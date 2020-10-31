Kevin Alas to wear protective mask after suffering nasal hairline fracture

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Kevin Alas just heaved a sigh of relief after diagnosis showed the NLEX guard didn’t suffer a broken nose in the team’s rousing 109-98 win over PBA Philippine Cup leader TnT Tropang Giga.

As per MRI result and upon check up by doctor on Saturday, the 28-year-old Alas suffered a hairline fracture on his nose following an accidental collision with TnT veteran Jayson Castro.

“Protective mask lang ang kailangan,“ said the Letran alumnus, who led the Road Warriors to the stunning win over the previously unbeaten Tropang Giga.

“Na-order na (mask) from Manila.”

While the injury is bearable, Alas said there’s a slight discomfort he’s feeling especially when in breathing.

“May slight pain and discomfort although getting better naman,” he said.

Good thing, too the Road Warriors just finished their swab testing this week and won’t be having the procedure until 14 days later.

“Yun din iniisip ko, pero kaka-swab lang namin, so next time sana wala ng pain,” added the son of champion coach Louie Alas.

The NLEX team captain was left with a bloodied nose after hitting his face on the shoulder of Castro in the waning seconds of the second quarter and the Road Warriors leading, 53-48.

It took a while before the NLEX PTs were able to stop the bleeding, allowing Alas to return to the game midway in the third period and sparked a huge scoring run for the team onwards.

He scored 11 points in the final quarter to finish with 24 points in NLEX’s second win in seven outings.

Alas later earned praise from no less than coach Yeng Guiao.

“Kevin is a warrior kaya nga siguro Road Warriors kami. He showed his leadership, he showed what stuff he’s made and I’m proud of him,” he said of the Road Warriors’ team captain.

