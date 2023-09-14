Kevin Alas agrees to new NLEX deal than turn unrestricted free agent

KEVIN Alas would have been an unrestricted free agent eligible by the time his contract with NLEX expired by the end of the last PBA season.

But he chose to stay loyal with the Road Warriors franchise.

The 31-year-old guard agreed to a new three-year deal with the team as he looks forward to continue helping the team's quest to make a breakthrough finals and hopefully, win a breakthrough championship.

Alas has been with NLEX since 2015 when he was acquired by the franchise in a three-team trade centered around big man Troy Rosario.

He’s since risen to become one of the top guns of the Road Warriors during the time of former coach Yeng Guiao until current mentor Frankie Lim.

The son of coach Louie Alas belonged to the 2014 PBA draft, the first batch of rookies eligible to become unrestricted free agents on their seventh season in the league.

He’s actually entitled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021, but was still under contract with the Road Warriors back then after signing a three-year deal at the height of the pandemic together with former backcourt partner Kiefer Ravena.

