Kevin Alas doesn't mind sitting out endgame as NLEX bench finishes job

KEVIN Alas doesn't mind being on the bench in the final seven minutes of NLEX's crucial PBA Commissioner's Cup game against Meralco.



As the Road Warriors' second unit brought the team back from an 18-point deficit, Alas hrad no poblems with coach Frankie Lim's decision not to field him and Matt Nieto back down the stretch.

Afterall, why fix what ain't broke.

"Oo naman basta manalo," said Alas as he watched from the bench as the Road Warriors completed the fightback to hack out a 92-81 win and stay alive in the battle for the last quarterfinals berth.

"Actually last seven minutes ibabalik niya na kami ni Matt (Nieto). Pero ang ganda ng run nung second unit namin, kaya sabi namin reward na natin sa kanila dahil ang ganda nga ng nilalaro. True enough nga nagtuluy-tuloy na."

Now, NLEX awaits the final play date of the eliminations on Friday to know whether it will go through a playoff with Rain or Shine for the No. 8 seed or bow out of contention.

A Magnolia win will pave the way for a sudden-death game.

For a while, the playoff bid looked over for the Road Warriors when they trailed the Bolts, 57-39, at the break. It took a halftime dressing down from Lim for the Road Warriors to get back on their senses.

"Ang sama ng depensa namin. Admittedly naman, kulang kami sa energy, and nag-kanya-kanya na lahat. So siyempre domino effect," said Alas."Siguro nung nagalit siya nung halftime, yun ang nag-motivate sa amin."

Alas finished with six points, four rebounds, and three assists in NLEXs second straight win to end the eliminations with a 5-7 record.