Kevin Alas leads balanced NLEX scoring in big win over Alaska

NLEX drew big games from Kevin Alas, JR Quinahan, Kenneth Ighalo, and Jericho Cruz on Thursday, beating Alaska, 84-74, in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup restart at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolod, Pampanga.

Alas scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and issued three assists to lead a balanced scoring that made up for the absence of Kiefer Ravena , who is in Japan to facilitate his papers for an upcoming stint with the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B.League.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Quinahan led NLEX in scoring with 18 points to go with four rebounds, with Ighalo and Cruz adding 15 points each in the collective effort for the Road Warriors, who were also without Tony Semerad (personal) and Raul Soyud (ankle injury).



Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

“Ang hirap maglaro, just trying to get your timing back, just trying to feel a new environment. Bago ‘yung court natin. Napakaganda ng court kaya lang iba rin talaga ‘yung hindi mo pa nagagamayan,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao.



"There are a lot of adjustments. The biggest adjustment for us is playing without Kiefer," Guiao added.

NLEX trailed by 10 points, 50-40, in the third quarter but turned the game around behind ab 11-0 run sparked by four Alas points to regain the lead, 53-52.



MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Alas, Ighalo, and Cruz then combined in a run that gave the Road Warriors a nine-point lead, 80-71, with 3:24 left.



Continue reading below ↓

Maverick Ahanmisi fired 17 points while going 5-of-8 from three-point distance while Mike DiGregorio added 16 points for the Aces, who dropped to 2-4.



The scores:



NLEX 84 – Quinahan 18, Alas 17, Ighalo 15, Cruz 15, Oftana 8, Miranda 5, Trollano 0, Porter 0, Ayonayon 0, McAloney 0.



Alaska 74 – Ahanmisi 17, DiGregorio 16, Brondial 8, Herndon 7, Banal 7, Teng 5, Tratter 4, Stockton 4, Casio 4, Ebona 2, Ilagan 0.



Quarters: 20-19; 38-37; 59-55; 84-74.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.