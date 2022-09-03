Kevin Alas grateful as career blossomed under coach Yeng

LIKE everybody else, Kevin Alas was surprised with the parting of ways of NLEX and coach Yeng Guiao.

The 30-year-old guard felt sad to see the man under whose wings he blossomed as a player walked away in a snap of a finger.

“Siyempre, nakakalungkot. Nag-blossom yung career ko sa kanya,” Alas said a day after Guiao sent shockwaves with his decision to leave the franchise which he handled for the last five years.

“Lahat kaming mga player siyempre nagulat. Ako nalungkot personally kasi second tatay ko na yun.”

In an official statement, NLEX management said the split was a mutual decision, although it didn’t mention the reason why a partnership that has been going strong for years came to an abrupt end.

Yeng Guiao took over the Road Warriors a year after Kevin Alas' transfer to NLEX. PHOTO: PBA Images



Guiao, 63, later disclosed that he was offered by the team a corporate position and not a coaching job as his contract with the Road Warriors is set to end by Sept. 30.

Alas said the players had no inkling the situation would come to this point especially with the Road Warriors already in the thick of their preparation for the Commissioner’s Cup together with import Earl Clark.

According to Alas, Guiao even coached NLEX in its tune-up game against Blackwater on Thursday in a match the Road Warriors lost.

That turned out to be the last time the champion coach would handle the team.

Early on Friday, Guiao held a light practice with the Road Warriors.

“Nag-practice kami pero weights and shooting lang. After nun, tsaka kami nag-meeting,” said Alas.

It was during that team meeting where Guiao eventually said his goodbye.

Alas understood the nature of the business, but added feeling a bit bitter seeing the man he described as a good coach, but a better person off the court, let go.

The son of coach Louie Alas said he’ll forever be indebted to Guiao for giving him not only one but two chances of playing for him after suffering two ACL injuries under his watch.

“Yung dalawang ACL injuries ko, talagang hinintay nila ako,” said Alas.

Guiao also emphasized the importance of the team being a family together.

“Ini-emphasize niya yung pagiging family-oriented, yung samahan inaalagaan niya,” said Alas.

As both Guiao and the Road Warriors move on and begin to separately trek a new path, Alas could only wish his former coach all the best.

But one thing’s for sure, Alas and the rest of the team will definitely miss coach Yeng.

