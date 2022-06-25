Alas says Hodge hit 'not a basketball play,' but quick to let go

ANTIPOLO - Kevin Alas shrugged off the physical play that transpired between him and Cliff Hodge and left him with a busted lip Saturday night in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Kevin Alas vs Cliff Hodge physical play

The NLEX guard admitted initially losing his cool after Hodge hit him in the face while going to the basket, especially with him still nursing a nasal fracture that requires him to wear a face mask every game.

But when the dust settled, Alas was quick to let bygones be bygones.

"Nilapitan ko naman siya after the game. Nag-sorry ako, niyakap ko na lang siya. Tumapik naman siya sa akin," said Alas following the Road Warriors' 90-75 win over Meralco at the Ynares Center.

Alas finished with 14 points, three rebounds, and five assists in the win that raised NLEX's record to 3-2.

The game was physical especially in the second half, capped by a heated verbal exchange between coaches Yeng Guiao and Norman Black following a play that involved Aaron Black and NLEX big man Mike Miranda.

But it escalated in the fourth quarter following Hodge's hit over Alas that resulted in a flagrant foul called on the Meralco veteran.

Alas said he went over Hodge and gave him a piece of his mind.

"Sabi ko lang lang sa kanya 'I feel that's not a basketball play.' E, di naman siya nagsasalita," said the 30-year-old guard.

There was some blood when Alas wiped his face with a towel, and thought he re-injured his fractured nose.

"Pumutok yung labi ko. Akala ko sa ilong kasi gumalaw yung mask ko. Pero pag-check ng doctor kanina sa bibig pala nanggaling."

But Alas won't let the play affect his game.

He settled down and once he was back to his senses, admitted he also had his fault.

"Siguro I'm at fault din there kasi na-realize ko basketball is a physical game. Nakita ninyo naman kanina banggaan. Ang daming altercations kanina," said Alas.

"Siguro wala naman akong right mag-react that way. Binigay ko na yung benefit of the doubt na siguro hindi naman sinasadya ni Cliff," he said. "Next time disiplina dapat na hindi ako mag-react ng ganun."

Spoken like a true Sportsmanship awardee.

