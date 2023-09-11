Kenneth Tuffin gets endorsement from New Zealand World Cup big man

AS Kenneth Tuffin sets his sights on the near future, preparing for the PBA Draft, someone from his past gave him a glowing endorsement.

New Zealand World Cup team power forward Tohi Smith-Milner attested to Tuffin’s development from their time together at the Wellington Saints to his form now in his bid to make it the local pro league this time.

“Really good (progress),” Smith-Milner said of Tuffin, whom he played with for the Saints in their 2021.

As Smith-Milner worked his way around the paint in New Zealand, he knew he could kick it out to Tuffin in the wings whenever the heavy-bearded 6-foot-9 big man would get in trouble.

“The guy can shoot the ball, play defense, just an all-around great guy,” Smith-Milner said of the 26-year-old 6-foot-4 Tuffin.

Together, they helped the Saints capture the 2021 New Zealand National Basketball League championship.

Off the court, they also had a solid bond.

“Amazing guy. I get along with him really well,” Smith-Milner said. “He was the first one to message me (when we got to Manila), asking how I was doing, how I was adjusting.”

Now, Tuffin, a Far Eastern University product, shifts his focus back to the Philippines for the PBA Draft on September 17 at Market! Market! in Taguig.

“I wish him all the best in the draft,” Smith-Milner said. “I know he’ll go and smash it with whatever team he ends up at,” Smith-Milner said.

