Kenneth Mocon doesn't mind comparisons with heralded brother Javee in PBA bid

KENNETH Mocon couldn't find a better booster on his quest to make it to the PBA than his younger brother Javee ahead of the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

"Sinasabi lang sa akin ni Javee madalas na makakapasok ako sa PBA, sigurado. Naka-support siya sa akin all throughout my career," he said.

The 27-year-old Kenneth, who is two years older than the Rain or Shine forward, is seeking to make it to the league as the Mocons aim to become the latest set of brothers to play in Asia's first professional league.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Unlike Javee who had an easier path to the PBA, though, Kenneth's journey was a lot tougher.

Relegated to the Team B of San Beda, the 5-foot-10 guard had to scratch and claw his way in his basketball travails, fighting for his spot in Wangs Basketball in the PBA D-League before finally getting his break for Davao Occidental Tigers in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: MPBL

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

There, Mocon earned his spurs in the rotation and posted 5.1 points on 40-percent shooting from the field, while also collecting 1.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 steal in 14.7 minutes of play in the Lakan Cup.

That opportunity was big for Kenneth, who finally got his long-awaited shot to prove himself worthy of playing as he was coached by Elasto Painters assistant coach Don Dulay in Davao Occidental.

Continue reading below ↓

"When Davao game me a chance to really play my game, I was playing a lot better compared to all the teams na napasukan ko before," he said. "Doon ko naipakita na kaya ko talagang makipagsabayan and for me, that was the proof na if given a chance, kaya kong makipag-compete din sa PBA."

And it's all he needed to finally make the leap and declare for the annual rookie proceedings, set on March 14.

"Sobrang nae-excite ako dahil matagal kong hinintay yung opportunity na ito. Before kasi, alam ko sa sarili ko na hindi pa ko PBA material kaya di pa ko nagpapa-draft," he said.

"Pero now for the first time sa career ko, because of the confidence that Davao gave me, I know I’m ready na to compete sa PBA."

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Kenneth acknowledges that comparisons with Javee are inevitable, but he doesn't mind.

After all, their success is the success of their whole family.

Continue reading below ↓

"You won’t be pressured naman if you only focus on yourself and what you need to do," he said. "I'm really happy for him and where he is right now cause he deserves it. Ako naman, ang maipapangako ko is I'll do everything I can para makatulong sa team lagi at makuha lang yung panalo."

___

For more PBA updates, click here.