    Ginebra rookie Ken Sagulo works on post moves in practice

    by spin.ph staff
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    BARANGAY Ginebra is investing its time on its newcomers for them to realize their potential.

    The Gin Kings put rookie big man Ken Sagulo Holmqvist to work with his post moves in practice in Batangas on Saturday.

    Ginebra is hoping to reap the benefits from developing the 6-foot-8 big man, the 12th overall draft pick who coach Tim Cone earlier described as a “small version of Nikola Jokic.”

      Wearing the No. 37 jersey, Sagulo later posted a photo alongside fellow rookie Brian Enriquez and free-agent recruit MJ Ayaay.

      ___

      PHOTO: PBA Images

