Ken Holmqvist wants to be known as 'Ken Sagulo,' bares Cone

DON’T be surprised if Ken Holmqvist’s jersey with Barangay Ginebra will have a different surname on it.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone bared Holmqvist’s desire to have his mother’s maiden name of Sagulo used in his jersey instead of his father’s surname which he had been carrying since he played college ball with Far Eastern University in the UAAP.

“He told me that he doesn’t want to be known as Ken Holmqvist. He rather be known as Ken Sagulo which is his mother’s maiden name,” said Cone in an interview with The Chasedown on Saturday.

Cone said the move is similar to the one done by Jayson Castro in which the TNT guard carried the Castro surname instead of William, which he only uses in Fiba-sanctioned competitions.

The 6-foot-8 Holmqvist is Barangay Ginebra’s first round pick (12th overall) in the recent PBA draft, and he is joined by Brian Enriquez, who was then selected first in the second round (13th) after obtaining the pick from NorthPort.

“He claims he didn’t knew his father very well and his mother was the one who raised him and he is the one who is close to her. He would like to be known from his mother’s name rather than his father’s name,” said Cone.

Cone said the request of the 6-foot-8 Holmqvist has already been submitted to the PBA for its approval.

“We talked to the PBA about putting his name on the back of his jersey kinda like what Jayson Castro does. It’s kinda the same thing with Ken. But there are some procedurals that we have to go through in terms of paper work that we have to submit to the PBA before it can get done. But that’s his intention at some point,” said Cone.

Cone said Holmqvist and Enriquez have been working out with Ginebra even before the lockdown, but admitted he hasn’t seen much of the two due to the training being done by groups as part of the safety protocols of the government.