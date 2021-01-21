Ken Holmqvist, two other FEU players apply for PBA draft

FIL-Norwegian center Ken Holmqvist is returning to the country as he tests his mettle in the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

His agent Edgar Mangahas confirmed the news as the 6-foot-8 center from Far Eastern University seeks to make a name for himself, this time in the pro league.

Holmqvist, 25, suited up for two years with the Tamaraws and was part of the UAAP Season 78 champion team back in 2015.

Coach Nash Racela used him sporadically that season, collecting only four points and 10 rebounds in the 28 minutes he suited up across seven games as he played behind the likes of Mac Belo, Russel Escoto, Raymar Jose, and Prince Orizu.

Following the seniors' graduation, Holmqvist showed his worth for FEU in the 2016 Philippine Collegiate Champions League (PCCL), helping the Tamaraws emerge as co-champions with San Beda.

He was also named as the tournament MVP after leading the Morayta side with 17 points on a perfect 8-of-8 clip, on top of eight rebounds in the finale against University of San Carlos.

PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

That performance also earned him a spot in the Philippine team which competed in the 2016 SEABA Cup in Bangkok, Thailand, where they captured the gold medal.

Holmqvist earned a bigger role the following year, averaging 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 6.9 minues as the Tamaraws wound up at third place in UAAP Season 79.

However, he and brother Steve departed FEU the following offseason and went back home to Norway.

Aside from Holmqvist, other FEU players who are hoping to make the leap to the PBA are Kimlee Bayquin and Joel Lee Yu.

Bayquin last played for the Tamaraws in UAAP Season 82 and scored two points in 13 minutes of action in six games, while Lee Yu was part of the Phoenix Accelerators team which won the 2016 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup title.

