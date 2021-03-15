Returning Ken Holmqvist thrilled to get a second chance at Ginebra

KEN Holmqvist couldn't be any more elated with how his fortunes turned in the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft.

The 26-year old, who left the country in 2016 to go home and live a life away from basketball in Norway, came back to the Philippines to find that the game he left was ready to welcome him back.

The bonus? Holmqvist had hoped and prayed that he would be picked by Barangay Ginebra and that's exactly what happened as the league's most popular team drafted him with the 12th and last pick of the first round.

"I'm really happy to be picked by Ginebra," he told SPIN.ph. "That's exactly where I wanted to go."

It was a surprising move on the part of coach Tim Cone given the mystery surrounding Holmqvist. After all, the former Far Eastern University slotman worked regular jobs in Norway and his only basketball came in recreational leagues there.

But insiders bared that the 6-foot-8 center truly impressed in his tryouts with the Gin Kings that he was even called back for one last look.

Holmqvist, though, had also shown great promise in his tryouts with other teams which complicated the chances of him landing at Ginebra.

On Sunday, however, things fell into place as Ginebra lined him up with newly acquired Christian Standhardinger, Mythical Team member Japeth Aguilar, and Most Improved Player Prince Caperal in a new-look frontline.

Holmqvist promised to do everything to live up to expectations.

"They can expect that I'm just gonna work on my game and be the best player that I can be just to help the team out and just to get individually better every day," said Holmqvist.

