TNT veteran Kelly Williams sits out Game One of series vs SMB

TnT Tropang Giga missed the services of former MVP Kelly Williams in the opener of its PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series against San Miguel.

The veteran forward, who came out of a brief retirement this season, was placed under the league's health and safety protocols on Sunday.

TnT though, got plenty of contributions from its other big men to escape with an 89-88 win.

"It's us believing that we can win despite the absence of Kelly Williams," said coach Chot Reyes in the post game press conference.

Williams is averaging 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in his comeback season with the Tropang Giga.

PHOTO: PBA Images

