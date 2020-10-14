Kelly Williams shows support to former team TnT as virtual fan

CLARK FREEPORT – His retirement may have come abrupt, but that didn’t stop former MVP Kelly Williams for showing some love to the TnT Tropang Giga.

The 38-year-old Williams was among the virtual fans who watch the Tropang Giga clinched a second straight win in the PBA Philippine Cup with a 112-101 whipping of Terrafirma Dyip Tuesday night.

The entire Tropang Giga saw Williams watching from the video wall facing the team and at one time, leader Jayson Castro went over and pointed at his image during a timeout huddle.

Coach Bong Ravena said the team is just happy seeing its brother supporting the team’s campaign following his surprising decision to retire just before the season restart.

“Nakita namin siya. We’re so happy that Kelly is still watching us play,” said Ravena. “We’re just happy that he watched out game. Nakita ko nga si Jayson. Lahat kami masaya at nagulat kami na nanood si Kelly.”

Ravena said Williams remains in touch with management following his decision to finally hang his playing jersey.

The same with the players, who Ravena added stay in good terms with the veteran power forward.

“They’re still fine and they’re still very much OK with Kelly,” said Ravena of the close relationship the Tropang Giga developed with the Fil-Am big man.

