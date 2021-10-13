Kelly Williams, Poy Erram answer call as TnT bigs play in Game 5

TnT Tropang Giga had its frontcourt loaded again as Poy Erram and Kelly Williams suited up for Game 5 against San Miguel Beer Wednesday in their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series.

TNT big men return

Erram was back on the floor of the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym after suffering a fractured cheekbone in Sunday’s Game 4, while Williams saw action in the semis for the first time following clearance from the league’s health and safety protocols.

PHOTO: PBA Images

The 39-year-old Williams regained his spot in the Tropang Giga’s starting unit, with Erram, wearing a special fitted mask to cover his injured cheekbone, coming off the bench this time.

Erram was a game-time decision, according to coach Chot Reyes.

The presence of the two big men had TnT off to a fast start for a 32-17 lead in the opening quarter as the team hit 6-of-12 from three-point range, before coasting to a 110-90 win and moving on the cusp of reaching the finals of the all-Filipino conference for the second straight season.

