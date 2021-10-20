Returning Kelly Williams says playing in finals never gets old

KELLY Williams hopes to cap his PBA comeback by winning the ultimate prize.

The former MVP is back in the finals just three months since rejoining the TnT franchise following his abrupt retirement last year.

Williams, 39, feels ecstatic playing on the big stage anew, his first since the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup when the Tropang Giga lost to the San Miguel Beermen in six games.

He is gunning for his first championship since the team last won the Commissioner’s Cup in 2015.

“It doesn’t get old. The feeling doesn’t get old. I’m excited to be back in the finals. I’m excited to be just in the PBA again,” said the veteran forward, league MVP in 2008.

The Fil-Am big man could have had his shot at a championship last year during the Clark bubble, but decided to retire from playing just a month before the season started. The Tropang Giga eventually made the finals, losing to Barangay Ginebra.

But Williams found himself on the comeback trail this year with the return of his mentor and discoverer Chot Reyes at the helm of TnT.

In their first conference back at TNT, Chot Reyes and Kelly Williams are getting a title shot.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Now he gets another shot at glory.

“To be back in the finals is always a good experience. I’m just looking forward to starting it,” he said.

Like in the past, Kelly knows this one wouldn’t be a breeze as the Tropang Giga, seeded no. 1 from the onset of the playoffs, are up against an equally capable Magnolia Hotshots side.

“It’s always good to play against great talent, so we’re all looking forward to it,” he said.

“Both teams have put in the work. You don’t make it to the finals without doing all the work and tough things needed to get there.”

