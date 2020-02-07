Pido excited about potential of Nabong-Standhardinger frontline

NORTHPORT coach Pido Jarencio is optimistic that Kelly Nabong will make a world of difference in his third tour of duty with the PBA ballclub.

Jarencio expects Nabong to be a beast off the boards in his return to NorthPort, pointing out that the Batang Pier became one of the league's best rebounding teams the last time he was with the Batang Pier.

“Kasi nung nandito si Nabong, nag-number one kami sa rebounding eh. May isang confence na nag-number one kami sa rebounding,” said Jarencio.

Nabong had two separate stints with the NorthPort franchise in 2013 to 2015 and again in 2017 to 2018. He returned to the franchise in a trade during the offseason that sent Russel Escoto to San Miguel.

Nabong had an unceremonious exit with the Beermen after he was suspended by the team for his involvement in a practice fight.

From the looks of things though, Nabong is expected to get a lot of minutes at NorthPort after averaging just 10.9 minutes in 40 games with San Miguel where he averaged 3.3 points and 2.4 rebounds.

The Santa Rosa Junior College product, the 17th overall pick by Rain or Shine in the 2012 draft, is expected to team up with Christian Standhardinger to give the Batang Pier one of the best frontlines in the league.

“Siguro mas magiging dominant kami sa rebounding. At the same time, naging deep ‘yung frontline namin kasi may Nabong, Christian, Jervy [Cruz], tapos meron pa kaming Bradwyn Guinto. Kaya okay kami,” said Jarencio.

Jarencio said the team has been preparing for weeks now for the coming 2020 seaon, working initially on conditioning before focusing on the Xs and Os.

Standhardinger has also recently rejoined the team after a much-needed break from last year’s grind that also saw him play for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

“Puro conditioning lang eh. Ngayon, nagpa-5-on-5 na kami, nagii-scrimmage. Ang bini-build-up na lang namin dito is chemistry. At least, si Christian nandiyan na, ‘yung ibang players ready na. Medyo competitive itong team na ‘to,” said Jarencio.