Kelly Nabong grateful to owner Dioceldo Sy for second chance with Blackwater

KELLY Nabong is thankful to Blackwater management for giving him the opportunity to play once again for the franchise in the coming season of the PBA.

The 32-year-old Nabong has moved to Blackwater after being left unsigned by NorthPort following the bubble season where he averaged 11.5 points for the Batang Pier.

Nabong said he looks forward to his return to Blackwater and contribute to the ballclub.

“It’s a business. Time to move on and move to the next and see whatever happens next in my career,” said Nabong. “Fortunately, Boss Dioceldo Sy, he still remembers me from Blackwater. He’s given me another chance.”

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

This won’t be the first time Nabong will see action for Blackwater. When the franchise was still in the PBA D-League, Nabong was part of the Blackwater Sports club that reached the finals in the 2014 Foundation Cup.

Nabong has fond memories of his stint with Blackwater that also saw him team up with his close friend AJ Mandani.

Continue reading below ↓

“I think we brought them to their first finals appearance there when me and AJ Mandani where on the team,” said Nabong. “Besides going to the finals, I would say starting the season off I think 4-0 or 5-0, that was a great feeling to have. Our boss Dioceldo Sy, he brought us to Antipolo to relax with the team. That’s one of my best memories with Blackwater.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: PBA Images



Continue reading below ↓

In his second stint with the ballclub, Nabong said he likes the situation with Blackwater, confident that he can contribute to the Bossing’s bid to make it to the playoffs.

“When I was at NorthPort in the bubble, they actually beat us. They are really a young team, run-and-gun, they have a couple of veterans like KG Canaleta and myself. I think I can go there and actually do some good with the rookies and the younger players on how to approach the game a little bit,” said Nabong.

As far as his conditioning is concerned, Nabong said he has been religiously working out even before his signing as he is staying in Baler for the meantime during the offseason.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

With his preparation for the season in full swing, Nabong expressed confidence that Blackwater has what it takes to reach the playoffs with all the key pieces of the team.

Continue reading below ↓

“That’s without a question,” said Nabong when asked if Blackwater is capable of moving to the playoffs. “In my eyes, the tools and the youth they have, I think we can run some of the teams out of the gym just by using our young legs. And especially with coach Nash, I’ve heard nothing but great things about coach Nash. So I think the only thing that will stop us from our goal is ourselves.”

___

For more PBA updates, click here.