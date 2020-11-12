Kelly Nabong fined for flagrant foul on Arwind before exiting PBA bubble

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Kelly Nabong was meted a fine just before he exited the PBA bubble on Wednesday.

The NorthPort big man was fined P5,000 for the flagrant foul penalty 1 he committed against Arwind Santos during the Philippine Cup game between the Batang Pier and the San Miguel Beermen, which the latter won, 120-99.

Nabong, however, was no longer summoned as the Batang Pier already left the bubble shortly after their final elimination game against Magnolia.

“Wala nang time para kausapin pa. Pero may fine yun,” said commissioner Willie Marcial.

The PBA chief, however, had a brief talk with the eccentric forward shortly after the game as he showed the small cut he had suffered on his right cheek which he claimed was caused by a Santos elbow.

Upon review of the tape, the technical committee ruled out Nabong's claim that he was hit by a Santos elbow.

The incident between Nabong and Santos rekindled the past between the two, who got entangled in an infamous fight during a San Miguel Beer practice in the last Governors Cup that also involved import Dez Wells and Ronald Tubid.

Suspensions were meted on all parties involved, with Wells being sent home later in a major development that greatly affected the team's bid for a grand slam.

Soon after, Nabong was traded to NorthPort for Russel Escoto, while Tubid was let go as a free agent.