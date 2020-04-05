When not exercising or helping out, K-Dramas, mahjong keep Ravenas busy

IF there’s one good thing this Enhanced Community Quarantine has done, it’s further strengthening the bond of the Ravena household.

Three weeks since a quarantine was imposed owing to the growing number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country, matriarch Mozzy Ravena said time spent together in the family abode in Cainta have brought them closer than ever.

“For so many years kasi puro aral and practice ang mga yan, kaya bihira kaming magkasabay sa lunch or dinner. So OK na 'yung naka-stay lang kami at magkakasama rito,” said the former national volleyball player from University of Santo Tomas, referring to his children with TnT Katropa coach Bong Ravena, athletes Kiefer, Thirdy, and Dani Ravena.

The Ravenas are one of the most high-profile sports families around. But there are just like any other family, trying to make the most of the free time at a time when the whole Luzon island is on virtual lockdown.

“As in bihira talaga kaming magkita [dati]. So yung time namin together, masaya talaga na magkakasama kami,” said Mozzy. “May positive naming nangyari dito sa bahay."

And bonding time for the family meant playing mahjong, exercising together, and yes, even watching K-dramas.

“May movie night and may mahjong night. Tinuruan namin silang mag-mahjong,” said Mozzy in between laughs.

“Nanonood kami ng may movie sabay-sabay, kasi si Kiefer may projector siya.”

The practice however, is different when it comes to K-drama.

“Pinakamaganda sa lahat, kinain na rin sila ng sistema. Lahat sila nagke-K-drama (Korean drama) na,” said the Ravena matriarch, who’s the one that has the biggest influence in terms of watching the various television series in Korean language.

Except for Dani, each one has his own favorite.

Mozzy likes Itaewon, while coach Bong loves Kingdom.

“Ako Crash Landing on You,” admitted Thirdy Ravena, the Ateneo star and three-time UAAP Finals MVP.

It’s Weightlifting Fairy for Kiefer, who adds, “tapos ko na yung The Doctors and Doctor Romantic (season 2). Malala grabe.

“Wala pa akong na-start na K-drama,” admitted Dani, a member of the Ateneo women’s volleyball team who’s more into watching concerts but also involved Korean K-pop groups like Blackpink.

Since they’re into K-dramas, the family likewise tried eating samgyeopsal at home.

“Favorite namin yun. Isang beses pa lang namin ginawa pero second day pa lang yun ng lockdown,” said Kiefer, who plays for NLEX.

As for the exercises, it’s Kiefer who’s in command.

“Yun ang pinagkaka-abalahan namin,” said Mozzy. “Masaya that we’re doing it together at ang bossing namin dito, yung taga-gawa ng exercises si Kiefer.”

The third-year NLEX guard has a white board in which he writes the various exercises to be performed for the day such as Ab rollers, medicine ball, push-ups, and snatchers, among others.

“We converted the garage [into a] makeshift activity and bonding area, andun din yung mga exercises equipment,” said Kiefer.

The activity helps the entire family stay in shape that coach Bong joked, ‘pagbalik (ng PBA) puwede na akong maglaro ulit.’

“Iba-iba ang nakasulat doon (white board) everyday. Sabi ko nga sa kanya, sana sa susunod pagbaba namin, listahan naman na ulam ang nakasulat,” said Mozzy jokingly.

Beyond their bonding, the family also do their share helping and donating whatever they can to those affected by the current health crisis.

The Ravena kids have linked with various organizations and people in-charge of giving out PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) and foods, especially those who are in the frontline.

As family, they also handed out packed foods to those who were manning checkpoints at Marcos Highway.

“Kaunting tulong lang, nagbigay kami ng pagkain sa mga PNP and military na nagbabantay sa checkpoint,” said Mozzy.

Well the family that helps together, stays together.