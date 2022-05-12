Justine Baltazar pulls out of PBA draft to take up 'lucractive' Japan offer

TOP prospect Justine Baltazar has pulled out of the PBA Rookie Draft at the last minute to take up an offer to play in the Japan B.League.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed on Thursday that Baltazar's camp has sent word that the former La Salle star is taking his name out of the draft pool, citing an opportunity to head overseas.

"Kausap ko yung camp niya at nagpadala din ng letter ngayon na hindi siya makakasama sa draft," said Marcial.

Continue reading below ↓

A lucrative offer in Japan was the main reason cited for the withdrawal of Baltazar, who was considered a Top 3 prospect in this year's draft.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Talk about the big man out of La Salle withdrawing from the May 15 event at Robinsons Place Manila was already going around on Thursday during the final day of the Draft Combine at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong.

Baltazar was already no-show during the two-day event.

Reluctant applicant

The 24-year-old Baltazar apparently was reluctant to join this year's draft from the star as he submitted his application at the final hour before Saturday's deadline.

The 6-foot-7 forward from Pampanga served as the leader of a rebuilding La Salle squad under Derick Pumaren, leading from the front as the Archers returned to the Final Four for the first time since 2017.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He posted averages of 12.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block as he carried La Salle to a No. 3 seed before falling to the UP Maroons in the Final Four stage.

The PBA is set to prune down and finalized the qualified rookies for this year's draft on Friday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.