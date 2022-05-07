Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Justine Baltazar beats deadline to apply for PBA rookie draft

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Justine Baltazar UP vs La Salle Final Four
    Justine Baltazar is looking ahead to the pros.
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 84 media team

    JUSTINE Baltazar has submitted his application for the coming PBA rookie draft, the Commissioner’s Office confirmed on Saturday.

    Justine Baltazar in PBA Draft

    Baltazar joins the PBA draft pool a day after La Salle was ousted from contention in the UAAP Final Four following a loss to University of the Philippines.

    Baltazar is expected to be one of the sought-after players in the May 15 draft to be held at the Robinsons Place Manila.

    PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said Baltazar beat the deadline which was initially set on May 2 but was moved to Saturday.

      The 6-foot-8 Baltazar filed his application amidst strong interest from the Japan B.League to obtain his services following his UAAP career with the Green Archers.

      The Pampanga native could also be in the hunt for a spot in the national pool, with the direction of the PBA to scrap the Gilas draft.

      Under the new system, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas will have a free hand in selecting the players that will be added to the pool but will be playing for their mother teams during breaks in international competitions.

      Baltazar joins the draft pool that also includes Brandon Rosser, another big man that is also expected to get a lot of interest from teams. Blackwater will be picking first in the coming rookie draft.

