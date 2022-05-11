Justine Baltazar among prominent no-shows at PBA Draft Combine

A total of 17 rookie prospects including top potential prospects Brandon Ganuelas Rosser and Justine Baltazar didn't show up on the first day of the PBA Draft Combine at the Gatorade Hoops Center.

Rosser and Baltazar though submitted excuse letters after failing to attend the two-day event that showcases the skills and talent of aspirants for Sunday's annual Rookie Draft at Robinsons Place Manila.

Group shot of rookie prospects in the 2022 PBA Draft Combine. PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

Deputy commissioner Eric Castro said the official draft list will be pruned down by Friday, and the valid excuses of those who were not around will be taken into consideration.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Rosser is currently in Hanoi, Vietnam as part of the Limitless App team out to defend the gold in men's 3x3 event.

Baltazar's excuse is not yet known, though La Salle's season in the UAAP Season 84 came to a frustrating end following its heartbreaking loss to UP in their do-or-die encounter, 78-74.

Others like Ateneo's Gian Mamuyac, Tyler Tio, and BJ Andrade were also not around as Ateneo will play UP in Game 2 of the UAAP men's basketball finals.

Same with Letran players Jeo Ambohot, Allen Mina, and Christian Fajarito as the Knights are preparing for Season 97 finals against the winner of the San Beda-Mapua do-or-die match.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.