Justin Melton traded to Blackwater as Terrafirma gets Ed Daquioag

THE holiday break won't stop Terrafirma and Blackwater from pulling off a one-on-one trade.

The two former expansion teams exchanged players a day before Christmas that saw the Dyip deal Fil-Am Justin Melton to the Bossing for guard Ed Daquioag.

Justin Melton-Ed Daquioag trade

The deal has been approved by the PBA Commissioner's office, making Melton and Daquioag eligible to play for their new teams on the next games.

Daquioag will play his first game with the Dyip on Dec. 26 against San Miguel, while Melton gets to play for the Bossing on January 5 yet opposite Magnolia Hotshots.

Blackwater has been interested in acquiring Melton even while he was still with Magnolia, but instead ended up taking Rashawn McCarthy from Terrafirma for Simon Enciso.

