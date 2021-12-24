Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Dec 24
    PBA

    Justin Melton traded to Blackwater as Terrafirma gets Ed Daquioag

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Ed Daquioag Justin Melton
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    THE holiday break won't stop Terrafirma and Blackwater from pulling off a one-on-one trade.

    The two former expansion teams exchanged players a day before Christmas that saw the Dyip deal Fil-Am Justin Melton to the Bossing for guard Ed Daquioag.

    Justin Melton-Ed Daquioag trade

    The deal has been approved by the PBA Commissioner's office, making Melton and Daquioag eligible to play for their new teams on the next games.

    Justin Melton Anton Asistio Terrafirma ROS

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Daquioag will play his first game with the Dyip on Dec. 26 against San Miguel, while Melton gets to play for the Bossing on January 5 yet opposite Magnolia Hotshots.

      Blackwater has been interested in acquiring Melton even while he was still with Magnolia, but instead ended up taking Rashawn McCarthy from Terrafirma for Simon Enciso.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again