Back-up Justin Melton signed to fresh two-year deal by Magnolia

JUSTIN Melton has agreed to a two-year contract extension with Magnolia.

His agent Charlie Dy on Thursday confirmed the development that will keep the 32-year-old guard with the Hotshots until the 2022 season.

Melton averaged 3.9 points on 28-percent shooting from deep, alongside 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 20.6 minutes this past season.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Selected 13th overall in the 2013 PBA Rookie Draft, the Fil-Am high-flyer has been with the Purefoods franchise for the past six years and was a vital part of San Mig Coffee's grand slam drive back in his rookie season in 2014.

He has since carved his place in the team as a reliable option off the bench, behind starters Paul Lee and Mark Barroca.

Melton re-signing keeps Magnolia's bumper crop of guards intact, alongside Jio Jalalon, Chris Banchero, Peter June Simon, and Alvin Abundo.