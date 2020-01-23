Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Back-up Justin Melton signed to fresh two-year deal by Magnolia

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    JUSTIN Melton has agreed to a two-year contract extension with Magnolia.

    His agent Charlie Dy on Thursday confirmed the development that will keep the 32-year-old guard with the Hotshots until the 2022 season.

    Melton averaged 3.9 points on 28-percent shooting from deep, alongside 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 20.6 minutes this past season.

    Selected 13th overall in the 2013 PBA Rookie Draft, the Fil-Am high-flyer has been with the Purefoods franchise for the past six years and was a vital part of San Mig Coffee's grand slam drive back in his rookie season in 2014.

    He has since carved his place in the team as a reliable option off the bench, behind starters Paul Lee and Mark Barroca.

      Melton re-signing keeps Magnolia's bumper crop of guards intact, alongside Jio Jalalon, Chris Banchero, Peter June Simon, and Alvin Abundo.

