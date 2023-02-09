Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Justin Melton now a free agent after failing to get Blackwater extension

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Justin Melton Blackwater vs Magnolia
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HAS the PBA seen the last of Justin Melton?

    The veteran Fil-Am is now an unrestricted free agent after failing to get a contract extension with Blackwater for the season-ending Governors' Cup.

    Melton’s old deal with the team expired at the end of January.

    The 35-year-old Melton last played for the Bossing on November 25 of last year in a 116-97 loss to Rain or Shine, where he finished with six points and three assists.

    For the season-ending meet, he averaged 2.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 16 minutes of play.

    A second-round pick by the Purefoods franchise in the 2013 draft, Melton won four championships with the team, including a 2014 grand slam as a rookie back-up to Mark Barroca.

    His last title with Magnolia came in the 2018 Governors’ Cup, before finding himself on the move in 2021 when he was traded to Terrafirma along with Kyle Pascual for first-round rookie pick James Laput, ending an almost decade-long stint with the franchise.

    Melton was also co-champion with Rey Guevarra in the 2014 All-Star slam dunk contest.

    Injuries however, marred his last few years in the league.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

