Melton eligible as Cabagnot set for Terrafirma debut vs Phoenix

ALEX Cabagnot is scheduled to make his Terrafirma debut, as Justin Melton has also become eligible to play for Dyip’s match against Phoenix Super LPG in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Cabagnot will be playing for the Dyip after a trade from San Miguel in exchange of Simon Enciso in the match scheduled at 3 p.m.

Justin Melton vaccinated

Meanwhile, Melton could play for the Dyip’s contest against the Fuel Masters as commissioner Willie Marcial bared that he has already received his first dose of vaccine recently.

Melton, acquired in a trade with Magnolia in exchange of James Laput, was previously unavailable entering the conference as he was still unvaccinated prior to the submission of the rosters.

Marcial explained that the Inter Agency Task Force and the Department of Health is allowing to play those who have received their first dose. However, the LGU can still supersede such policy.

For example, Pasig City, where the Ynares Sports Arena is located, allows the players to play even with first dose, but Pasay City does not.

“Kasi may implementation memorandum ang IATF at DOH na kapag may first dose ka, okay lang basta may schedule ka for second dose. Gagawin mo ‘yung mga testing at may dagdag na testing,” said Marcial.

“Kapag sinabihan ako ng LGU na fully-vaccinated ‘yan, kapag pinilit sa atin ‘yun, susundin ko kung ano sasabihin ng LGU. As of now, okay naman dito sa Pasig,” said Marcial.

The Dyip are hoping for a deeper run in their campaign this conference with Cabagnot.

“With Alex, I know him. He is a superstar. Tingin ko, mashe-share niya ‘yung knowledge niya at experience niya which is maganda magiging atmosphere sa amin,” said Terrafirma coach Johnedel Cardel.

Phoenix Super LPG will also start its campaign this conference, with Sean Anthony also scheduled to make his debut after being part of the trade with NorthPort in exchange of Vic Manuel, who eventually landed at San Miguel for Arwind Santos.

In the second game, Blackwater and Rain or Shine debut at 6 p.m.

The game will see the coaching return of Ariel Vanguardia, who will try to turn things around for the Bossing and break a 19-game losing streak that dates back to the 2020 bubble.

Since being appointed as head coach, the Bossing made roster changes, acquiring Rashawn McCarthy, JVee Casio, Mike Ayonayon, and Will McAloney in separate deals.

Rain or Shine had a relatively quiet offseason, with Trevis Jackson, picked up in a trade with Meralco for Franky Johnson, as its only movement during the conference.

