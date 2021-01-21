After losing MIP award, Justin Chua wins new three-year Phoenix deal

YOU lose some, you win some.

Justin Chua may have fallen short in his bid for the PBA Most Improved Player award, but got something big in return when he signed a new contract with the Phoenix Fuel Masters.

The deal is a three-year pact, although other details were not made available.

“Justin Chua just signed this week,” confirmed Phoenix team manager Paolo Bugia.

The signing was done ‘digitally,’ according to Bugia as Chua was already in the Calamba bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy with the Gilas Pilipinas training pool when both parties agreed to the terms.

The new contract somehow comes as a huge consolation for the 31-year-old big man, who lost to Barangay Ginebra’s Prince Caperal in a tightly-fought race for the 2020 Most Improved Player award, an honor which Chua was heavily favored to win.

Likewise, it serves as a fitting reward for the work Chua had done for the Fuel Masters during the Philippine Cup bubble when they came just a win short of barging the finals for the first time in franchise history.

The big man out of Ateneo averaged 11,6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and a league-best 1.6 blocked shots in a total of 17 games.

The three-year deal also comes in the heels of the invitation Gilas Pilipinas extended to Chua in becoming part of the training pool for the coming FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

He initially played with the national team during the first window of the event held in Jakarta, which saw the Filipinos whip the host country, 100-70.

