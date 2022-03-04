Justin Chua says he owes Phoenix a debt of gratitude

JUSTIN Chua is no longer new to switching teams in his close to a decade of playing in the PBA.

But this latest trade from Phoenix to NLEX really hits home.

The 32-year-old big man felt emotional leaving a franchise where he admitted his playing career really got the needed kick.

“Siyempre, napamahal na yung Phoenix for me. Tsaka without them, wala rin ako,” said Chua, who NLEX acquired in a trade for Kris Porter and two future draft picks. “Sa kanila rin ako nag-flourish.”

At the same time, the big man out of Ateneo was sad to see the core of the Fuel Masters fall short of reaching its potential after nearly reaching the finals for the first time in franchise history during the 2020 Philippine Cup at the Clark bubble.

The team lost to TnT Tropang Giga in the deciding Game 5 of their semifinals series.

“Malungkot kasi hindi namin natapos yung naumpisahan (namin) nung first bubble,” he said. “We all wanted to achieve more, pero parang hindi nangyari.”

Trade no longer a surprise

Yet honestly, the trade no longer came as a surprise to Chua.

“Matagal ko na siyang naririnig, but it never came true naman,” according to him. “Never siyang natuloy, so kaya ako ready lang naman.”

Even following his wedding in Boracay, the 6-foot-6 Chua proceeded to play for the Fuel Masters in their game against the San Miguel Beermen which they lost, 104-99.

It proved to be his final game with the franchise where he played for nearly five years as the trade was consummated shortly after.

“Wala pa akong idea kung ite-trade nila ako. Kaya ginawa ko lang yung work ko kasi merong akong commitment sa team,” Chua said.

Life goes on for him and Chua is looking forward to the next episode of his career with NLEX.

He thought Road Warriors coach Yeng Guiao would play him in their game against Rain or Shine, but opted not to as Chua had yet to practice with the team back then.

Now his first game with the franchise comes on Friday against Barangay Ginebra no less.

Chua arrived at NLEX with high expectations especially after Guiao revealed he’s been on the radar of the team for a long time – together with veterans Beau Belga and Vic Manuel – following the departure of Poy Erram.

Told about Guiao’s disclosure, it was certainly music to Chua’s ears.

“Excited na rin ako kasi panibagong team na naman,” said the former Gilas player, who also had previous stints with NorthPort, San Miguel, Barako Bull, Meralco, and TNT. “Sana ma-repay ko yung trust nila sa akin.”

