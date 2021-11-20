Justin Brownlee finally set for flight from US to join Ginebra

FORMER Best Import Justin Brownlee is finally set to arrive in the country next week to lead Barangay Ginebra's title defense in the PBA Governors Cup.

Brownlee, 33, has completed his travel documents and is scheduled to arrive on Nov. 25.

"Right now he's scheduled to come in on the 25th, but I think he's going to leaver earlier. Maybe this weekend, so we could have him either Monday or Tuesday," said coach Tim Cone on the Power & Play program hosted by former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala on Saturday.

Like the rest of the arriving imports, Brownlee will also undergo the mandated quarantine protocols before he finally gets to rejoin the Kings after almost two years since last winning the 2019 Governors Cup championship at the expense of rival Meralco Bolts.

Ginebra expects Justin Brownlee to arrive earlier than scheduled.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In the same program, Cone admitted Brownlee was also hit by COVID-19 during his stint in Dubai last year at the height of the pandemic.

"He played in Dubai during the pandemic and of course, he got COVID," said the Ginebra mentor. "11 of his 12 teammates got COVID when he was in Dubai. They weren’t strict there back then, and everybody was falling by the side."

But Brownlee has since returned to the US is played in small tournaments to keep in shape.

"He claims to be in good shape," added Cone of Ginebra's resident import.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.