Brownlee, Scottie will go down among PBA greatest, says Devance

JOE Devance is rooting for Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson to win the individual awards for the PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup.

Regardless of the result, Devance said he is sure that Brownlee and Thompson have already etched their mark in Philippine basketball.

Right before Game Four of the finals on Wednesday, the PBA will be announcing the winners of the Best Import and Best Player of the Conference awards, with Brownlee and Thompson both favored to win the individual plums.

Devance though believes Brownlee and Thompson are more focused on reasserting Ginebra's dominance in the Governors’ Cup, where the team has three of the last four titles - incidentally, all at the expense of Meralco.

“To be honest, I’m pretty sure they are not even thinking about it at all. People don’t understand how special Justin and Scottie are. I feel that at the end of the day, they will be considered as one of the greatest to ever play in the Philippines,” said the 40-year-old Devance, one of the veterans of Barangay Ginebra.

Brownlee eyes Best Import plum

Brownlee is eyeing his second Best Import award, but his first in the Governors’ Cup, having won the award during the 2018 Commissioner’s Cup against much taller imports. During that conference, Brownlee led Ginebra to the championship, defeating San Miguel in the finals.

Incidentally, Thompson was Finals MVP in that same conference, but is looking for the first Best Player of the Conference award of his career in this Governors’ Cup.

Heading into Game Five, Brownlee has reasserted his class as one of the top imports of the conference, averaging 29.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.6 steals, and 2.0 blocks. Thompson, meanwhile, has averages of 13.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.1 steals for the Gin Kings.

More than their talents on the court, Devance said Brownlee and Thompson are even better as persons.

“Just put basketball aside, just as people, they are great, great people. I will fight for them like tooth and nail, and I’m willing to do whatever, if I had to die to protect them, that’s what I’m going to do. That’s how much I respect and love Justin and Scottie. They are great basketball players. But more importantly, they are great people.”

Devance said another championship for Ginebra will reaffirm the greatness of Brownlee and Thompson.

“If they get that individual award, it’s more than deserving. But I don’t think they are thinking about it. They have the bigger picture in mind and it says more about them if we can get this championship,” said Devance.

