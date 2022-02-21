Justin Brownlee downplays scoring feat as Ginebra woes continue

BARANGAY Ginebra’s fourth straight loss in the PBA Governors Cup spoiled what was supposed to be a special night for Justin Brownlee.

The Kings’ resident import achieved a milestone on Sunday night when he moved in the Top 10 of the league’s all-time scoring among imports.

Brownlee fired a game-high 40 points in the Kings’ 110-102 loss to the San Miguel Beermen, giving him a total of 4,050 points in seven years playing for the Ginebra franchise.

He is now No. 8 on the list, moving past legendary imports Byron Snake Jones (4,018) and Billy Ray Robinson (4,024).

Jones and Robinson were pioneer imports in the league back in 1975.

Brownlee had a smile on his face when asked about the special feat he just achieved.

“Of course, it’s great to have an accomplishment like that in a league like this that is very prestige,” he said. “Of course, it’s good for the recognition.”

Justin Brownlee says he has no time to celebrate individual accomplishments.

But he certainly wanted the record to go along with a win, which has eluded Barangay Ginebra since Christmas Day last year.

“You know (with) the loss is not the time for that,” added Brownlee, who added nine rebounds and was 14-of-27 from the field. “We can’t get a win.”

The veteran import said the record feat already escaped his mind, until someone reminded him about it just as he stepped outside of the Ginebra locker room.

“Man, you just said it. It made me think about it again. I wasn’t even thinking about it,” Brownlee said.

