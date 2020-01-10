Brownlee passes Strothers for most career three-pointers by a PBA import

LUCENA – Justin Brownlee made it to the PBA record books for his three-point shooting on Friday in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

According to PBA statistics chief Fidel Mangonon, Brownlee became the record holder for most career three-pointers made by an import, surpassing the mark of 325 set by former San Miguel import Lamont Strothers.

Unfortunately, the record only served as a footnote in Game Two as Barangay Ginebra lost to Meralco, 104-102, leaving the series tied at 1-1.

Nevertheless, Brownlee’s record only reaffirms his label as one of the best imports to have played in the PBA.

While, Strothers achieved the previous record in five years with the Beermen, Brownlee did it in four although the import had also played in the Commissioner’s Cup for the Gin Kings in past seasons.