Brownlee the least fazed by Hollis-Jefferson's 'I'm good' remark

JUSTIN Brownlee won’t refute any of the words spoken by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson when asked his match-up against the three-time PBA Best Import of Barangay Ginebra.

That’s how imports should feel against each other, according to Brownlee.

“In order to win or beat somebody you got to think that way,” said the soft-spoken Ginebra resident import said. “He should feel he’s better than me like any other import.”

At least on this night, Hollis-Jefferson got the better of his match-up against Brownlee, finishing with 34 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and four steals as he and the Tropang Giga got the win over the defending champion Kings, 114-105, to take the top seed in the Governors’ Cup playoffs.

Hollis-Jefferson has yet to lose in the five games he played for TNT.

A first-round pick of Portland in the 2015 NBA draft, Hollis-Jefferson later had this to say when asked about Brownlee.

“No discredit to Justine, but I’m good,” said the 28-year-old product of the Arizona Wildcats basketball program when asked if it was a challenge for him going up against one of the most prolific imports to ever grace Asia’s pioneering pro league.

"You put Lebron in front of me, I'm good."

The TNT import though, has good words for Brownlee, who he called as ‘phenomenal player.’

“He knows how to get to his spots, plays really well with his team, he really has high IQ, so it’s really good to play one against like him. I like it a lot,” said Hollis-Jefferson.

Brownlee had 27 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists in a losing cause for Ginebra, which fell to No. 3 and a quarterfinal match-up against sixth seed NLEX.