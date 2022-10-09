Brownlee proud to fly the flag for PBA, Philippines vs Bay Area

JUSTIN Brownlee's naturalization is still pending before Congress. But in a lot of ways, he already felt like a Filipino on Sunday during Barangay Ginebra’s win against the Bay Area Dragons in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Brownlee said there was added fuel to play well against Bay Area at the Philsports Arena. The result was a 46-point performance for the resident import and a 111-93 win over the Dragons - the foreign guest team's first defeat in the league.

“I guess there’s motivation. They are the top team in the league. It was 4-0. We just want to come out and play hard, give them a good game, try to focus on our defense,” Brownlee said.

“Also, it was just representing for the league and for the Philippines. They are a great guest team. We just try to represent our league and try to play hard,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Brownlee was at his best in the third quarter with 18 points to turn a close game into an 85-66 advantage entering the fourth. He shot 17-of-26 from the field and had four threes and a dunk before he was rested in the fourth quarter when the result of the game was already settled.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ginebra coach Tim Cone also said the game felt like they were playing for the country as they went up against the Dragons, who had been steamrolling their opponents since they’ve come over to prepare for the East Asia Super League.

“There are so many reasons to get motivated. They have beaten everybody up. They won four games already here, a couple of tough games. And they also won seven preseason games and they beat the Koreans that were here that was supposed to be the number one team in Korea right now,” said Cone.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“We want, like Justin said, to come out not only to represent Ginebra. We are representing the whole league, and, in many ways, we are representing the country,” said Cone.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.