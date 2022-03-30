Brownlee promised to win Game 4 for Tenorio. He kept his word

LA Tenorio owes Justin Brownlee big time.

The import lived up to his promise to the veteran guard, exploding for 47 points to carry Barangay Ginebra back to the PBA Governors Cup Finals after a 112-93 victory over NLEX on Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Brownlee apparently tried to console Tenorio whose late blunders in Game 3 led to an 86-85 loss that denied Ginebra a sweep of the best-of-five series.

Tenorio is very much grateful to the Ginebra resident import's gesture.

“Tinupad niya lang yung promise niya sa akin last game na ‘don’t worry about it, we’re going to win the next game,’” recalled Tenorio of his conversation with Brownlee.

“He did it for us. I have to make special mention of Justin because he really worked hard for this game.”

Finals-bound again

Brownlee added 10 rebounds and six assists in winning the series for the Kings, 3-1, setting the stage for Ginebra's fourth appearance in the finals in the last five editions of the season-ending conference.

As for Tenorio, he finished with 14 points, three rebounds, and two assists, though he shot just 6-of-15 from the floor.

He said it was good seeing the Kings rallying around him following the mental lapses he committed in the previous game.

It also helped Tenorio had a short talk with team governor Alfrancis Chua after the incident.

“Wala na, tapos na after talking to Boss Al, actually. He talked to me heart-to-heart about it. After that I’m OK. Sabi niya nga sana sinabi ko sa interview ‘I fu#@$% up.’ Yun daw dapat ang sinabi ko,” said the 37-year-old veteran.

“As a vet hindi mo na dapat dadamdamin yun and you’ll carry it to the next game,” added Tenorio. “He trusted me, the coaching staff, the players really trusted me that I’m going to come out in this game to lead pa rin itong team na ito going to the finals.”

