Justin Brownlee on Game Two: 'I felt like I kinda let my team down'

JUSTIN Brownlee said he will definitely be aiming to play better after a rare dismal performance for the resident Barangay Ginebra import on Wednesday in Game Two of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals.

Brownlee struggled on Wednesday when he only scored 12 points, hitting a career-worst 18 percent from the field (3-of-16) in Ginebra’s 95-82 defeat that evened the best-of-seven finals series at 1-1.

Brownlee took the blame for playing below the norm after scoring his conference low and breaking a 77-game streak with at least one three pointer made.

Justin Brownlee on Game Two struggles

“You have to give them a lot of credit,” said Brownlee, referring to TNT. “It was incredible for them. Unfortunately for us, we just have a subpar game.”

Game Two was a glaring contrast to the series opener where Brownlee made his first five threes in the first period. The Ginebra import only had four points in the first quarter while hitting just 1-of-7 from the field.

Brownlee recognized that he had to start out with a bang, something that didn’t happened in Game Two.

“I felt like we could have come out and played a lot better, mostly myself. I felt like I kinda let my team down as an import. I had good moments in other areas but putting those common numbers for an import. I just have to be better.”

Brownlee also credited the defense of TNT particularly Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who guarded him mostly the entire contest.

“I was 3-for-16. I just have to be better. You have to give Talk ‘N Text a lot of credit. They switched their game plan as far as the way they were guarding me. Jefferson had a great game on both sides of the court. You have to give them a lot of credit for bouncing back,” said Brownlee.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Brownlee played down the notion that the physicality may have something to do with his struggles.

“Overall, you just have to give them a lot of credit. They did come out harder than Game One as we expected. But I felt like tonight, we could have played a lot better and execute a lot better,” said Brownlee.