Brownlee not using food poisoning as excuse in first-ever finals loss

JUSTIN Brownlee is not using his bout with food poisoning as an excuse following his first-ever loss in the finals as a PBA import.

Brownlee suffered his first defeat in seven finals appearances in the PBA as Barangay Ginebra bowed to TNT, 97-93, in Game Six on Friday in the Governors’ Cup championship series.

The Gin Kings' resident import was playing his first match since recovering from food poisoning that severely hampered his play in Game Five where he only played for 25 minutes and went straight to the hospital.

Brownlee said incidents related to health such as his food poisoning battle is part of playing in a seven-game series.

Brownlee noted the Commissioner’s Cup finals series against Bay Area where the Dragons also lost import Andrew Nicholson due to an injury, forcing the guest team to replace him with Myles Powell. The Gin Kings eventually won the series in seven games.

“You’ll never know what could happen. In a seven-game series, we’ve been on both sides. Last conference, an import from Bay Area got injured. They had to play all-local. Things like that happen in a series,” said Brownlee.

“We definitely don’t want to use it as an excuse. The series could go either way. I don’t want to take (anything) away from Talk ‘N Text. They played an incredible series,” said Brownlee.

The Ginebra import had a solid outing with 29 points and 12 rebounds in his return game on Friday.

But Brownlee had a costly turnover late in the contest where he lost control of the ball on a drive with Ginebra was trailing by two, 95-93, after Mikey Williams hit the crucial three to give TNT the lead.

Overall, Brownlee said he was feeling good despite the short rest.

“I felt great. I felt comfortable… It was great out there. We came out a little short. But I’m happy for the guys,” said Brownlee.