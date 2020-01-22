Is Justin Brownlee still hot on pursuing NBA dream? He responds

JUSTIN Brownlee said he no longer has plans to pursue an NBA career, adding he is very much satisfied to playing in the Philippines.

Brownlee has drawn positive comments after winning a fourth PBA championship with Barangay Ginebra, whose coach, Tim Cone, said the import has improved so much that he has become good enough to play in the NBA.

The St. John's product said he is flattered with the complement, but admitted the NBA dream has become 'old' for him at this point in his life.

“I’ve been in the Summer League. I got a training camp invite from the New York Knicks in 2013. It would be great to play for the NBA, but as far as trying to pursue the NBA, I think it’s kinda old for me to pursue,” Brownlee said.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

Brownlee, however, said he will definitely take into consideration any offer from an NBA team that comes his way.

“But if a team wants to contact me and want me, I would take it into consideration and I definitely would love to play in the NBA. But I’m just happy to be playing in the Philippines,” said Brownlee.

Cone said Brownlee has improved immensely since the first time he played for Ginebra in 2016. From a one-dimensional player, the import has developed other facets of his game, the Ginebra coach added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The popular import said he simply aspired to improve himself for the benefit of the team.

“I appreciate the complement. Definitely know how respected the NBA is and how talented the players are. There’s a lot of talented players in the NBA,” said Brownlee.

“But I pride myself in getting better. I want to get better for the team, my teammates, and that’s just what I’ve been doing. I’ve been trying to work on my weaknesses, and just try whatever to work so that we can get better as a team,” said Brownlee.